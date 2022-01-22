Daniel Radcliffe Morphs Into 'Weird Al' Jankovic In ‘Late Show’ Biopic Spoof

“The Late Show” gave a first spoof look at Daniel Radcliffe’s upcoming interpretation of “Weird Al” Jankovic on Friday.

Radcliffe transformed from his iconic Harry Potter role into the pop music parodist in the comedy trailer for “Weird: The Al Jankovic Story” that was conjured up by Stephen Colbert’s team.

Yankovic is co-writing the film about his life. Production reportedly begins next month. He appeared to enjoy Colbert’s parody take, tweeting: “How did they get a hold of our screenplay???”

Watch the video here:

And see Roku’s teaser for the actual film here: