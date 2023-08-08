Spanish Film Stars' Son Accused Of Killing, Dismembering Man In Thailand

The son of two Spanish film stars reportedly has been arrested in Thailand after allegedly murdering and dismembering a man whose body parts were found scattered around a tourist island known for its dance parties.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, the son of Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre and Silvia Bronchalo, was taken into custody Monday after allegedly confessing to the grisly crime on the island of Koh Phangan, Reuters reported, citing local police.

Sancho, a 29-year-old chef with a YouTube channel, allegedly led police to various sites on the island to recover bagged pieces of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, which were confirmed through DNA testing, police said.

Daniel Sancho Bronchalo is the son of Rodolfo Sancho Aguirre and Silvia Bronchalo. He's seen in the custody of Thai police on Monday. STRINGER via Reuters

Sancho initially reported Arrieta as missing to police late last week, the BBC reported, also citing local media. His missing person report was made shortly after trash collectors reported finding human remains on the island, which is known for its monthly Full Moon Party.

Surveillance footage taken on Wednesday appeared to capture the pair riding a motorcycle together one day before the body parts were discovered. Sancho was also seen buying a knife, plastic bags and cleansing fluid, local broadcaster Thai PBS reported.

The Bangkok Post, citing local police, reported that Sancho and Arrieta had been in a yearlong romantic relationship and that the killing followed an argument between the pair in a hotel room.

Sancho is escorted by Thai police on Monday after being arrested on charges of murder in the death and dismemberment of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga. STRINGER via Reuters

According to a police source, Sancho said he punched Arrieta, causing him to hit his head on a bathtub and lose consciousness. Sancho said he then dismembered his body to get rid of it, the source reportedly said.

Surat Thani provincial police commander Saranyu Chamnanrat told The Associated Press that the killing was likely due to a personal relationship between the pair though he declined to elaborate.

Colombia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement Sunday that an investigation into Arrieta’s death is underway.