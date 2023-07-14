Former LSU Basketball Star Danielle Ballard Dies At Age 29 In ‘Tragic Accident’

Danielle Ballard, a former "standout" basketball player for Louisiana State University, died after she was struck by a car in her hometown. William Mancebo via Getty Images

Former Louisiana State University basketball star Danielle Ballard has died after she was struck by a car in Memphis, Tennessee. She was 29.

The Memphis Police Department said the incident took place in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to People. She was pronounced dead at a hospital after being rushed there by emergency services.

Ballard was on foot when she was hit by a car traveling southbound at the intersection of Coleman Road and Raleigh Lagrange Road, police told the outlet.

The driver reportedly stayed at the scene, and the investigation is ongoing. Authorities have not identified the driver.

Ballard, who grew up in Memphis, was a standout basketball player who played guard for LSU from 2012 to 2015, the university said in a news release about the “tragic accident.”

She averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists during her LSU career, leading the school to back-to-back NCAA Sweet 16 appearances.

She also was named All-SEC in 2015.

LSU mourns the loss of Danielle Ballard



📄 https://t.co/eKr2D3ZqVk pic.twitter.com/DpvvfL5sa7 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) July 13, 2023

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Danielle,” LSU’s statement said. “She meant a great deal to our program and was such a big part of our women’s basketball family. It’s difficult to understand why this happened to someone who was so full of life and had so much promise. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends.”