Danielle Brooks Welcomes Baby Girl: 'I Birthed A Diamond'

Danielle Brooks announced the birth of her baby girl on social media this week.

The “Orange Is the New Black” star posted a picture Monday on Instagram of her daughter, who was born on Saturday and whose name is not yet public.

“She’s perfect,” the actor wrote in the post’s caption after sharing the baby’s birth date, Nov. 16.

On Tuesday, Brooks shared the same photo of her daughter on Twitter, writing, “Yes it’s true. I birthed a diamond.”

“My sweet chocolate butter ball,” she continued.

Brooks, who has kept her romantic relationship relatively private, first announced her pregnancy in July on social media.

Yes it’s true. I birthed a diamond. 11.16.19 ❤️♾❤️ My sweet chocolate butter ball. pic.twitter.com/FKZWQQFmHK — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) November 19, 2019

“Orange Is the New Black” released its seventh and final season on Netflix in July. Brooks portrayed Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson in the series, which premiered in the summer of 2013.

In September, Brooks announced her role in a new social series with Netflix Family called “A Little Bit Pregnant.” The actor wrote on Instagram that in the series, she will be “talking to healthcare providers, experts, nurses and of course real moms to get the scoop on all things pregnancy and beyond.”

The four-part series is slated to premiere on Netflix’s main YouTube channel and its social media channels this month, according to People.