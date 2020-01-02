Danielle Brooks Of 'Orange Is The New Black' Gets Engaged

Danielle Brooks of the Netflix prison drama “Orange Is the New Black” just announced she’ll be doing time ― as a married woman.

The actor revealed on New Year’s Eve that she and boyfriend Dennis Gelin got engaged.

“I never thought one of the best days of my year would happen the last week of the year. I get to marry my best friend. We’re ENGAGED!! So excited to become your wife. D&D until the end,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo and video of the two dancing.

Brooks, who played Taystee in the 2013-19 drama, had already had a momentous year. She welcomed a baby girl on Nov. 16, calling her “my sweet chocolate butter ball.” She later posted a video of Gelin hooked up to a contraption that simulates contractions.

“OITNB” co-star Uzo Aduba congratulated Brooks on the engagement, as did actors Gabrielle Union and Octavia Spencer.