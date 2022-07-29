Danielle Brooks Says It's 'Constantly A Struggle' To Accept Her Post-Baby Body

“When I got pregnant, I had to reimagine my relationship with my body with this creature inside me taking over. I was gaining weight so rapidly,” Graham, now a mom-of-three said in an interview for Elle magazine’s August 2020 issue. “Then, to get stretch marks on my stomach, that to me was like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can’t believe this happened.’”

She went on to describe the experience as a life-changing event worth celebrating.

“At first it felt devastating,” Graham added, “And then when I met [my first son] Isaac, I said, ‘No, this is exactly what every woman has talked about for ages. This is not just a battle wound. This is something that has changed my life forever, and I’m going to celebrate my new body.’”