Sorry, Cory Matthews, but the real-life Topanga Lawrence (aka Danielle Fishel) is now a married woman.
The “Boy Meets World” actress, who also starred in the spinoff “Girl Meets World,” married writer and TV producer Jensen Karp at Carondelet House in Los Angeles on Sunday.
“Today I married my soulmate,” the groom wrote on Instagram. “We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life.”
John Mayer was a groomsman and even treated guests to his cover of “XO” by Beyoncé for the couple’s first dance song.
The bride’s “Boy Meets World” castmates Ben Savage and Will Friedle were in attendance, as was comedian Lauren Lapkus.
Fishel and Karp announced their engagement in March. They first met in 1995 when they were both students at Calabasas High School, though they were just acquaintances at the time.
“I am on cloud nine,” Fishel told Us Weekly in September. “He is the most amazing partner anybody could ever hope for. I’m thrilled. I’m really looking forward to building a life with him.”
Fishel was previously married to craft beer salesman Tim Belusko. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.
Below, check out some other shots from the couple’s big day.