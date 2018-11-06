Sorry, Cory Matthews, but the real-life Topanga Lawrence (aka Danielle Fishel) is now a married woman.

The “Boy Meets World” actress, who also starred in the spinoff “Girl Meets World,” married writer and TV producer Jensen Karp at Carondelet House in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“Today I married my soulmate,” the groom wrote on Instagram. “We were surrounded by family and friends and it was the best day of my life.”

John Mayer was a groomsman and even treated guests to his cover of “XO” by Beyoncé for the couple’s first dance song.

“I am on cloud nine,” Fishel told Us Weekly in September. “He is the most amazing partner anybody could ever hope for. I’m thrilled. I’m really looking forward to building a life with him.”