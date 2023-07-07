Danielle Jonas Says She Sometimes Feels 'Less Than' Her Famous Sisters-In-Law

Danielle Jonas, who’s married to Kevin Jonas of the pop sibling trio Jonas Brothers, recently opened up about insecurities she deals with as a member of a famous family.

During an appearance on the “LadyGang” podcast last week, Danielle Jonas explained that she sometimes struggles with the fact that unlike her, both of her sisters-in-law were famous actors prior to marrying their husbands.

“The two boys married somebody who, they’re actresses, they’re out there everyone knows them, and I feel like ― I’m Danielle,” the jewelry company founder said, before speaking directly to her husband: “I’m out there celebrity-wise because I’ve married you.”

“And that’s where it’s like, I want to have something else to my name, too, so that it feels ... more than, or like the other girls,” she said. “Because then when I’m with the other girls, I feel just less than sometimes. It’s weird.”

Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas at the Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. John Shearer via Getty Images

Danielle and Kevin Jonas wed in 2009 and have two daughters, Alena and Valentina.

The couple previously starred in an E! reality TV show called “Married to Jonas,” which debuted in 2012 and ran for two seasons.

Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas married in 2018, and Turner wed Joe Jonas the following year.

Danielle Jonas, Chopra Jonas and Turner have since been photographed together at public events. In January, they gathered when the Jonas Brothers were honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, Kevin Jonas shared his appreciation for his wife, saying, “Danielle, my beautiful wife, I love you so much, I could not have done this without you.”