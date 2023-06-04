Danny Bonaduce Bound For Brain Surgery After Losing His Ability To Walk

Danny Bonaduce is set to undergo brain surgery after a neurological condition has left him unable to walk.

Bonaduce, beloved for his role on the ’70s family sitcom “The Partridge Family,” discussed his health woes in an interview with TMZ published Friday.

The 63-year-old actor explained how it took “100 doctors” to figure out he was dealing with hydrocephalus, a buildup of liquid around the brain that can lead to issues with mental function and result in long-term damage to brain tissue.

In the coming days, the actor will go under the knife to drain the excess liquid around his brain and spinal cord.

Doctors hope that removing any extra pressure around Bonaduce’s brain will alleviate his ongoing issues, but the surgery isn’t a guarantee the star will be back on his feet.

“I will be completely bummed out if this doesn’t work,” he admitted. “I’d rather be safe than sorry. I don’t want to get my hopes up too much that I’ll be cured.”

Given his current condition, Bonaduce said he’d be happy with even the most minor improvements in his health.

“I can’t walk currently, I just can’t,” he shared. “I’m never gonna run track, never gonna box again, but if I can get from here to my kitchen on my own, bravo!”

Bonaduce, also a prolific reality TV personality, said he wasn’t sure how he ended up with (as he called it) “water on the brain,” but he had some theories.

“I’ve done so many stupid things,” he said. “I took a guitar to the head. That hurt, and was possibly the cause of all this.”

“I got punched in the face by Jose Canseco, a 265-pound professional athlete,” he added. “And by the way, I didn’t hit the floor.”

Bonaduce first went public with his health struggles last year, when he told fans he was taking “temporary medical leave” from his radio show, “The Danny Bonaduce Show.”

Addressing his Instagram followers, he wrote, “I’ll share more when I know more, as I’m still working towards receiving a diagnosis. What I do know is I need some time to focus on my health right now.”