Judge Denies Danny Masterson Bail, Says He Has 'Every Incentive To Flee'

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge has denied actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson bail, citing concerns he could go on the run if let out of prison pending an appeal.

In a Wednesday court order obtained by Deadline, Judge Charlaine Olmedo shut down lawyers’ request to release Masterson from custody, claiming the actor has “every incentive to flee” if his appeal fails.

Olmedo’s order said she deemed Masterson a flight risk due to the length of his sentence and his personal circumstances.

Last September, Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the rapes of two women. Less than two weeks later, his wife, Bijou Phillips, filed for divorce.

“If defendant’s conviction and sentence are upheld on appeal, he will likely remain in custody for decades and perhaps the rest of his life,” the order stated, per Deadline.

“In light of the fact that defendant has no wife to go home to, defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful.”

Masterson’s legal team filed for appeal in November 2023. The actor was transferred to California’s North Kern State Prison in late December.

During sentencing, Olmedo assured the television star he had been rightfully convicted.