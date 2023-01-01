What's Hot

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dies Of Cancer At 45

1 Dead, 9 Hurt In Alabama Shooting Near New Year's Eve Party

Elon Musk Becomes First Person In History To Lose $200 Billion: Report

32 Things Reviewers Say Are “The Best Thing Since Sliced Bread"

Zelenskyy Warns 'Terrorist State' Russia It Will Never Be Forgiven For Appalling Bombings

Trump Called Supporters Storming Capitol 'Trashy' But Good 'Fighters': Jan. 6 Testimony

Illinois' Plan To Eliminate Cash Bail Remains Uncertain Following Judge's Ruling

Veteran GOP Lawmaker Thinks George Santos Should Consider Resigning

Bill Gates Made 2022′s Biggest Charitable Donation

Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan Chase Seek To Quash Lawsuits By Jeffrey Epstein Accusers

Watch How Close Chinese Fighter Jet Flies To U.S. Air Force Plane

Google Paying $29.5 Million To Settle Lawsuits Over User Location Tracking

Politics
house speakerdemocraticGeneral AssemblyAtlanta Journal-ConstitutionWINDER Ga.

Newly-Elected Georgia Rep Steps Down After Drug Arrest

Republican Danny Rampey was arrested last month after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages.
AP
Danny Rampey, a Georgia Republican who was arrested after winning a seat in the State House, has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension.
Danny Rampey, a Georgia Republican who was arrested after winning a seat in the State House, has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension.
Barrow County Sheriff's Office

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month,

The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose the new representative for the House seat based around Winder, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Rampey, 67, was arrested last month after investigators said he stole prescription narcotics at the retirement complex he manages.

Republican leaders were pressuring Rampey to step aside before new legislators are sworn in on Jan. 9 because the special election to fill the seat would only be for Republicans since Rampey didn’t have a Democratic opponent in November’s election.

Rampey’s withdrawal ”will ensure his constituents have a voice in this session of the General Assembly after the special election is held,” said House Speaker Jan Jones and incoming House Speaker Jon Burns in a joint statement to the newspaper.

The newspaper couldn’t reach Rampey’s attorney.

Rampey was charged in Barrow County with six counts of obtaining drugs by misrepresentation or theft, six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult, five counts of burglary and one count of drug possession.

Rampey and his family own a chain of personal care homes in northeast Georgia. Authorities said they began investigating him after missing prescription narcotics were reported.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community