Judge Will Admit Confession Of Trump Fanatic Who Electroshocked Cop At Capitol Attack

Judge Jackson said that Rodriguez did not unambiguously and unequivocally assert his right to cut off questioning during his interview when FBI special agents asked him about assaulting Fanone. No reasonable viewer of the video would believe that Rodriguez’s assertion of his rights was unambiguous and unequivocal, and officers weren’t required to cut off questioning, she ruled.

“He knew his rights,” Jackson said, noting that Rodriguez was both read his Miranda rights and signed a form acknowledging he knew his rights. “He understood when he waived his rights exactly what the subject of the questioning was going to be.”