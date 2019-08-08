Danny Trejo Rescues Baby Trapped In Car Wreck

Actor Danny Trejo rescued a baby from a crushed, overturned car on Wednesday ― with the help of a fellow good samaritan, he said.

The 75-year-old “Machete” star said a vehicle with the child and his grandmother flipped over after a collision with another car in Los Angeles’ Sylmar neighborhood.

That’s when Trejo and a woman named Monica, also a witness, sprang into action.

Monica crawled through the window to undo the baby’s car-seat belt. Then, Trejo said in the OnScene TV video below, “I pulled the baby out of the other side.”

Trejo distracted the boy until his grandmother was OK, ABC 7 in LA reported.

“The only thing that saved that little kid was that car seat ― honest to God,” the former Snickers pitchman said, per NBC News in LA.

Three people were taken to the hospital, none with major injuries, the LA Fire Department told NBC.

“Pay attention!” Trejo warned drivers.

Trejo, who voices Boots in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” opening Friday, considered the deed paying it forward. “Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else,” Trejo told ABC 7, below. “Everything.”

