Danny Trejo Recalls Hypnotic Jail Moment With Charles Manson

Danny Trejo once got hypnotized into thinking he was high on weed and heroin during guided meditations led by the notorious Charles Manson, the tough-guy actor has revealed in his new memoir “Trejo.”

Future cult leader Manson, who died in 2017, told Trejo during their time together inside Los Angeles County Jail in 1961 that “he had hypnotic powers and could get us high,” wrote the 77-year-old “Machete” star.

Manson, whose followers would go on to murder several people including actor Sharon Tate in 1969, was “greasy, dirty, scrawny” and “so poor, he didn’t have a belt, and instead used a piece of string to keep his pants up,” remembered Trejo.

But when Manson talked in intricate detail about smoking weed and later shooting up heroin, Trejo said he felt as if he actually was.

“Even before I fake-fixed, I could taste it in my mouth,” he said. “Any junkie knows what that is like. By the time he described it hitting my bloodstream, I felt the warmth flowing through my body.”

“If that white boy wasn’t a career criminal, he could have been a professional hypnotist, someone who went to high schools and state fairs and got people to come onstage and act like cats and stuff,” Trejo added. “But he was, in fact, a career criminal. He was Charles Manson.”