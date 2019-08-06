HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

bee32 via Getty Images You need just the right shoes to get through a day on your feet.

I no longer deal with aching arches, squished toes and blistered heels now that I’ve found my go-to summer shoe that’s not a sneaker: the Dansko Season.

The Season sandal from the brand that made clogs mainstream-cool again is one of Zappos’ best-selling women’s sandals. We actually wrote about these sandals in early 2018 for being the top-selling sandals that Zappos literally couldn’t keep in stock — but that was before I’d tried them for myself.

Zappos / HuffPost Most reviewers comment on the fact that these shoes are a good solution for women with concerns like bunions, hallux rigidus and plantar fasciitis.

I’ve had the pleasure of trying out a pair of these beauties for a few months now, and can’t stress enough how much of a difference they make if you have problem feet. I have wider feet, so shoes with unusually narrow toe boxes or tight straps are a no-go. I can’t spend a day comfortably in a tall heel, so I need something with a practical amount of lift, but not too much. And, because you won’t make it a full day around New York City in a shoe without solid arch support, I needed that, too. These shoes measure up.

What makes this shoe so unique is the strap over the toe that’s made of Velcro ― you can make it as wide or as narrow as you need, or you can loosen it throughout the day when feet get sore or swell.

Unlike most sandals I’ve owned, these didn’t require a “break-in” period; they were comfortable to wear from Day One. Of the nearly 400 reviews about these shoes on Zappos, most reviewers comment on the fact that they are good for women with concerns like bunions, hallux rigidus and plantar fasciitis.

Regardless of whether you have problem feet, this is a comfortable sandal that’ll keep you going. I’ve spent more than 12-hour workdays and evening happy hours in these shoes, walking the 15 minutes from my apartment to the train and back again after a long day. They’ve come with me on vacations as my trusty dressy-but-not-too-dressy kicks, and they pair nicely with pretty much anything in my closet. I’ve worn them with skirts, dresses, jeans, shorts and even the occasional pair of overalls when I’m really feeling myself.

Brittany Nims / HuffPost Our editor has sworn by these shoes all summer.

In addition to the Velcro toe strap that makes these shoes incredibly comfortable for wide feet, they also have a Velcro ankle strap that’s easy to secure for those with hand and wrist issues.

I have them in black, but these trusty sandals come in six colors on Zappos’ site (I’m eyeing the camel color next). They’re in European sizing, so be sure to following the size guide to for you best fit. I’m typically a U.S. women’s size 9 and got the 39, and they fit just right — meaning if they were a fraction smaller they probably wouldn’t fit. If you want a looser fit with more toe room, you might want to size up, as most reviewers suggest sizing up for a more comfortable fit.