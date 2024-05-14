Nobody has time for flimsy shoes, which is why we (and many HuffPost readers) continue to love Dansko. A women-led brand established in 1990, they were first inspired by Danish barn clogs to create a modern shoe that was comfortable for long-time wear. They’re now a 100% employee-owned company that continues to make their trademark clog, as well as a bunch of other stylish silhouettes that you can wear to work, weddings and everything in between.
You likely know the brand for their slip-on “Professional” clog, often sported by teachers, chefs, nurses and anyone who spends hours on their feet. Dr. Saylee Tulpule, a podiatrist in Washington, D.C. and Maryland says a good pair of clogs (like Danskos) often have built-in arch support and added cushioning.
“Clogs can be comfortable for people that suffer from flat feet, heel pain, tendonitis or even lower back issues due to the degree of arch support and cushion,” Tulpule previously told HuffPost.
In our previous coverage, Dr. Tulpule recommended Dansko clogs, saying the brand even carries the American Podiatrist Medical Association’s Seal of Approval. To maximize safety and comfort, Dr. Tulpule suggests keeping to shoes with less than three-inch heels or platforms and choosing a style that has a polyurethane or EVA sole (which Dansko offers) in lieu of traditional super firm wooden clogs, which can “aggravate flat feet.”
To give your feet a vacation while helping you stay stylish, here are some of our favorite women’s styles from Dansko.
