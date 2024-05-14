ShoppingWellnessShoesfeet

This Classic '90s Shoe Brand Is Still Making Crazy-Comfy Styles

Beyond their trademark clog, you can find plenty of stylish options with built-in arch support and added cushioning.
By 

Staff Writer

Dansko Season sandal, professional clog and clogs with strap.
Amazon, Zappos
Dansko Season sandal, professional clog and clogs with strap.

Nobody has time for flimsy shoes, which is why we (and many HuffPost readers) continue to love Dansko. A women-led brand established in 1990, they were first inspired by Danish barn clogs to create a modern shoe that was comfortable for long-time wear. They’re now a 100% employee-owned company that continues to make their trademark clog, as well as a bunch of other stylish silhouettes that you can wear to work, weddings and everything in between.

You likely know the brand for their slip-on “Professional” clog, often sported by teachers, chefs, nurses and anyone who spends hours on their feet. Dr. Saylee Tulpule, a podiatrist in Washington, D.C. and Maryland says a good pair of clogs (like Danskos) often have built-in arch support and added cushioning.

“Clogs can be comfortable for people that suffer from flat feet, heel pain, tendonitis or even lower back issues due to the degree of arch support and cushion,” Tulpule previously told HuffPost.

In our previous coverage, Dr. Tulpule recommended Dansko clogs, saying the brand even carries the American Podiatrist Medical Association’s Seal of Approval. To maximize safety and comfort, Dr. Tulpule suggests keeping to shoes with less than three-inch heels or platforms and choosing a style that has a polyurethane or EVA sole (which Dansko offers) in lieu of traditional super firm wooden clogs, which can “aggravate flat feet.”

To give your feet a vacation while helping you stay stylish, here are some of our favorite women’s styles from Dansko.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. The experts consulted for this story do not necessarily endorse the products ahead unless otherwise noted.

Amazon
The bestselling, ultra-comfy Dansko "Professional" clog
Shopping manager editor, Emily Ruane frequently rocks this classic style of Danskos to the HuffPost office, saying they're ideal for walking, commuting and riding her bike all over New York. She's worn them through multiple pregnancies, rain storms and more formal events where high heels were just not going to happen.

"They're the kind of shoe that I never think about when I have them on," she said. "When I am wearing them, my feel feel simultaneously completely supported and like I'm wearing nothing. I also like wearing them in inclement weather because they have the slightest platform, which can help when navigating subway puddles and the like."

Ruane says she wears these Danskos with or without socks and finds even the dressier styles to be pretty slip-proof. The darker hues and patterns are easy to dress up for formal events, while some of the more vibrant and whimsical options are great for errands, weekends or fun days with kids.

If you're looking for clogs to wear to work, Dr. Tulpule recommends something with a closed back for additional support as you're moving. In previous reporting, Jacquelyn Coles Bielich, a registered nurse and clinical specialist at Medtronic, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania said this style is the only thing she'll wear on her 12-hour shifts.

This style is available in women's sizes 5-15 and in wide and narrow sizes.
$134.95 at Amazon$134.95 at Nordstrom$134.95 at Zappos
Amazon
A popular open back style
Per Dr. Tulpule, you can wear an open back clog and still get support and security. "A backless clog will be easier to slip into and reduce chances of friction at the heel counter," she said.

If you like an open-heel clog, we like this version from Dansko, that offers a padded instep, a reinforced toe and a wide heel for stability. This style is made with their classic "rocker-bottom" sole that helps propel you forward when walking.

Shopping writer (and clog lover) Haley Zovickian has worn this style saying, "Beyond its practical features — of which there are delightfully many — I loved the laidback vibe its backless style provided, plus the opportunity to show off my collection of fun socks, which are usually obscured by closed heels."

This style is available with leather and fabric uppers, in six colors and in women's sizes 4.5-12. It has a two-inch heel.
$124.95 at Amazon$124.95 at Nordstrom$124.95 at Zappos
Amazon
A timeless sling-back Dansko clog
If you like the stability of a backed clog but want the ease of an open back, this strap option may be the happy middle. Featuring a cushioned leather footbed, cork sole and moisture-absorbing lining made to minimize foot odor, it's a workhorse of a shoe that's comfortable and easy to wear.

This is available in three colors and women's sizes 5.5-12.
$139.95 at Amazon$139.95 at Zappos
Dansko
A pair of slip-resistant EVA clogs
Something a little more like a Croc that still has that beloved Dansko support, this option is made from lightweight EVA, making them easy to wipe clean. They're slip-resistant, giving you extra stability on wet and oily surfaces and have a removable insole that you can replace with your own orthotics. These make for a great kitchen shoe, gardening clog or a general indoor/outdoor home shoe to keep by the door for grabbing the mail, taking out the trash or walking the dog. They're available in four colors in sizes 36-42.
$89.95 at Nordstrom$89.95 at Zappos$89.95 at Amazon
Zappos
These retro adjustable sandals
Apart from clogs, Dansko also makes some great supportive options for sandals and heels. Dr. Priya Parthasarathy, a podiatrist at U.S. Foot & Ankle Specialists based in Silver Spring, Maryland previously told HuffPost that the ideal sandal is something with built-in arch support, an adjustable ankle strap, proper width and a slight wedge to take pressure off the Achilles and plantar fascia — all found in this retro 'Season' style.

We've written about this style before, acknowledging the handy (and kind of hidden) Velcro toe strap, that lets you ensure the correct width for your toe box and easily adjust during the day if your feet swell through lots of walking. The heel is just over two inches, giving you a little lift without making you unsteady.

These come in four colors in sizes 5.5-12.
$124.95 at Zappos$124.95 at Amazon
|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

HuffPost Shopping’s Best Finds

MORE IN SHOPPING