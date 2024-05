The bestselling, ultra-comfy Dansko "Professional" clog

Shopping manager editor, Emily Ruane frequently rocks this classic style of Danskos to the HuffPost office, saying they're ideal for walking, commuting and riding her bike all over New York. She's worn them through multiple pregnancies, rain storms and more formal events where high heels were just not going to happen."They're the kind of shoe that I never think about when I have them on," she said. "When I am wearing them, my feel feel simultaneously completely supported and like I'm wearing nothing. I also like wearing them in inclement weather because they have the slightest platform, which can help when navigating subway puddles and the like."Ruane says she wears these Danskos with or without socks and finds even the dressier styles to be pretty slip-proof. The darker hues and patterns are easy to dress up for formal events, while some of the more vibrant and whimsical options are great for errands, weekends or fun days with kids.If you're looking for clogs to wear to work, Dr. Tulpule recommends something with a closed back for additional support as you're moving. In previous reporting , Jacquelyn Coles Bielich, a registered nurse and clinical specialist at Medtronic , in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania said this style is the only thing she'll wear on her 12-hour shifts.This style is available in women's sizes 5-15 and in wide and narrow sizes.