A popular open back style

Per Dr. Tulpule, you can wear an open back clog and still get support and security. "A backless clog will be easier to slip into and reduce chances of friction at the heel counter," she said.



If you like an open-heel clog, we like this version from Dansko, that offers a padded instep, a reinforced toe and a wide heel for stability. This style is made with their classic "rocker-bottom" sole that helps propel you forward when walking.



Shopping writer (and clog lover) Haley Zovickian has worn this style saying, "Beyond its practical features — of which there are delightfully many — I loved the laidback vibe its backless style provided, plus the opportunity to show off my collection of fun socks, which are usually obscured by closed heels."



This style is available with leather and fabric uppers, in six colors and in women's sizes 4.5-12. It has a two-inch heel.