Disney's Dapper Dans Unite Online For A Stirring New Take On A Classic Tune

Disney’s theme parks are closed around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some familiar faces from Disneyland’s Main Street, U.S.A. have come together ― remotely ― to make a little music.

The Dapper Dans, who typically perform as a barbershop quartet, united online as a much bigger group for this stirring take on “When You Wish Upon A Star”:

The Dapper Dans are now taking requests: Disney has a poll on its website asking fans to help choose their next tune.