But the now-14-year-old performer gave the judges on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” something they hadn’t heard before on Monday: Her doing Italian opera. Or rather, her dummy bunny Petunia appearing to sing it.

Petunia hit those high notes on “O Mio Babbino Caro” like a pro, and she had a certain human to thank for that.

Judge Simon Cowell told Farmer, who returned as a wild card on Monday’s show: “This, for so many reasons, is your best-ever performance.”

The two-part finale concludes next week.

Cowell, incidentally, will be sitting with two new judges when regular “AGT” convenes next season, it was announced Monday.