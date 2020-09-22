Darius Leonard celebrated the Indianapolis Colts’ 28-11 home victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday by tossing his gloves to a kid in the stands (there was limited attendance).

Not a good play, Darius. The linebacker pulled off his wedding ring in the process and off it flew inside the gloves. Only he didn’t realize it at the time.

But there was a happily ever after. The kid who caught the glove, the step-nephew of Bleacher Report’s Tyler Brooke, discovered the ring inside. Brooke reached out to the internet for some help in contacting Leonard.

My step-nephew got @dsleon45’s game gloves yesterday.



Plot twist: Leonard’s wedding ring was accidentally in the gloves.



Someone help us get his ring back to him 😂#Colts pic.twitter.com/Lhat6PDK4A — Tyler Brooke (@TylerDBrooke) September 21, 2020

“I need that,” Leonard quickly replied with laughing emojis.

I need that 😂😂😂😂 — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) September 21, 2020

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the ring was headed back to its rightful owner.

Leonard, who incidentally had a team-high six tackles in the game, married his high school sweetheart (and kindergarten classmate) Kayla in 2018, The Washington Post noted.

He probably had some explaining to do before the ring was returned. It looks like Kayla was at the game with their daughter. (Click the arrow.)

Here’s the couple in a second wedding in 2019.

And here are their original nuptials.