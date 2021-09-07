Dark Academia Is Coming For Fall. Move Over, Cottagecore.

This education-focused fashion aesthetic is all about tweed jackets, plaid skirts and more.

Last year, the “cottagecore” trend swept the culture (or at least the TikTok and Instagram worlds), bringing images of open fields, freshly baked pies, peasant dresses and gingham galore.

These romantic countryside vibes persisted into summer 2021, with variations and spin-offs like fairycore and princesscore. But as the season comes to a close, we’re seeing a rise in a more fall-themed aesthetic: dark academia.

Dark academia refers to a subculture that focuses on reading and learning and draws visual inspiration from European higher education, American prep schools, Greek and Gothic architecture and more.

The genre took hold on TikTok originally in 2020 and has seen a massive rise in Google search interest over the past year and a half. Now, dark academia seems poised for an explosion in the world of fashion this fall.

People have been spotted in dark academia-esque attire even outside the typical dim library settings.&nbsp;
People have been spotted in dark academia-esque attire even outside the typical dim library settings. 

From a style perspective, it’s all about garments like tweed jackets, plaid skirts, button-down shirts, turtlenecks and cable knit sweaters in colors like brown, forest green, dark orange, burgundy, gold and black. And of course you can’t forget footwear like Dr. Martens, loafers and Chelsea boots.

Its emphasis on layers and overall back-to-school vibe make dark academia the perfect fall aesthetic. Devotees draw inspiration from films set at educational institutions like “Dead Poets Society” and “Mona Lisa Smile.” The fashions and locations in the new Netflix series “The Chair” are also peak dark academia.

"The Chair" on Netflix.
"The Chair" on Netflix.

(And of course the counterpart of dark academia is light academia, which includes many of the same style components, but tends to involve sunnier backdrops.)

It’s important to note that dark academia is not limited to school settings, it’s just inspired by them. After all, “Knives Out” and “Phantom Thread” both embody dark academia without the literal academia. The former is set at a house in Massachusetts and carries the WASP-y New England look and spirit, while latter takes place in dreary old England.

Indeed, there is a British sensibility to dark academia, which is perhaps why one famous U.K. family seems to sport this aesthetic quite frequently: the House of Windsor.

British royals like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Earl and Countess of Wessex are often photographed in tailored trousers, plaid coat dresses, and ample wool and tweed.

Members of the British royal family have sported their fair share of dark academia pieces.&nbsp;
Members of the British royal family have sported their fair share of dark academia pieces. 

The subculture of dark academia has faced criticism for inherently promoting Western colonial education and the supremacy of classical literature.

“I emphasize that dark academia’s aesthetic is not the problem, but its ideology is — the English literary canon is glorified as the master narrative,” Disha Garg wrote for The McGill Daily.

So those who wish to partake in this trend should do so with a critical eye, and with intent to center education that goes beyond the traditional Eurocentric approach. Still, as Garg noted, this speaks more to the broader subculture than the aesthetic.

If you’re yearning to wear some vintage prep school chic and find a dimly lit room to sit among antique books on wooden shelves, you have many options ― at least on the sartorial front. We’ve rounded up pieces to fit seamlessly into your style vision for dark academia fall.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Urban Outfitters
Get the UO Sofia Backless Mini Dress for $69.
ASOS
Get the Collusion Plus Oversized Double Breasted Dad Blazer for $72.
Amazon
Get the Milumia High Waist Cropped Plaid Print Carrot Pants for $23.99.
Urban Outfitters
Get the Vintage Plaid Blazer for $59.
L.L. Bean
Get the Men's L.L.Bean Organic Cotton Rollneck Crew Sweater for $69.99.
Amazon
Get the Urban CoCo Stretchy Flared Casual Skater Skirt for $15.65.
Everlane
Get the Everlane Mary Jane for $105.
Urban Outfitters
Get the UO Juliet Midi Skirt for $79.
Everlane
Get the The Texture Cotton Crew for $90.
Anthropologie
Get the Cut-Out Shift Dress for $140.
Dr. Martens
Get the Dr. Martens 1460 Boot for $112.92.
Anthropologie
Get the Maeve Knit Kick Flare Pants for $98.
ASOS
Get the ASOS DESIGN Super Skinny Wool Mix Suit Jacket for $143.
Amazon
Get the Milumia Collar Lantern Short Sleeve Pleated Hem Button Down Work Blouse for $17.99.
Amazon
Get the Romwe Vintage Ruffle Mock Neck Lantern Sleeve Blouse for $23.99.
Urban Outfitters
Get the Vagabond Alex Loafer for $195.
& Other Stories
Get the Sleeveless Cable Knit Top for $69.
Amazon
Get the ZAFUL High Neck Lantern Sleeve Ribbed Knit Pullover Sweater for $32.99.
Kate Spade
Get the Party Tweed Dress for $99.
Amazon
Get the Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck for $22.99.
Amazon
Get the SweatyRocks Women's Casual High Waist Stretchy Work Pants for $10.99.
Uniqlo
Get the Wide Pleated Skirt for $39.90.
ASOS
Get the River Island Plus Ruched Sleeve Soft Blazer for $110.
Gap
Get the Oxford Shirt in Untucked Fit for $34.
Amazon
Get the Floerns Drop Shoulder Button Up Corduroy Coat for $34.99.
Los Angeles Apparel
Get the Plaid Tennis Skirt for $58.
Amazon
Get the Hanes Men's EcoSmart Sweatshirt for $11.
JustFab
Get the Fitted Minimalist Vest for $44.95.
Amazon
Get the Tie-Bow Neck Long Sleeve Blouse for $19.99.
Amazon
Get the SheIn Long Sleeve Plaid Coat for $43.99.
ASOS
Get the ASOS DESIGN Tailored Smart Mix & Match Cigarette Suit Pants for $26.
FashionshoppingStyle clothestrends