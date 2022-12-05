13 Dark, Moody Nail Polish Shades To Wear This Winter

When the temperatures drop, dark nail polish shades reign supreme. Rich burgundies, deep purples, shimmering charcoals — winter nail polish colors are a total vibe.
Nail influencer Lauren Phelps told HuffPost that she’s most excited to wear white and blue polishes, especially ones with a pearlized or frosted finish. “These shades always get me in the festive mood and allow me to feel like I’m surrounded by snow, although it’s mostly sunny in California.” As far as trends go, she’s seeing a lot of frosted tips. Take a look at our top picks below.
