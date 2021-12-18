20 Darkly Funny Tweets About New York City's COVID Surge

Is laughter the best medicine? Not when it comes COVID-19 — but it might help.

Due to a combination of the delta and omicron variants, New York City is currently experiencing a significant spike in COVID cases, with the city averaging 2,899 confirmed cases each day over the past week, according to the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

Advertisement

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday that on Thursday, the state recorded the highest-ever number of new cases in a single day: 21,027.

New Yorkers line up for COVID-19 tests on Wall Street on Thursday. via Associated Press

Thanks to the surge, NYC was gifted a lump of coal heading into the Christmas holiday, with some restaurants and Broadway shows temporarily closing. Holiday parties are getting canceled as well — which seems wise, given that a number of employees who attended the BuzzFeed (HuffPost’s parent company) party last week later tested positive.

Partiers dressed up for SantaCon on Dec. 11. The annual event (which was canceled last year) is thought to be one of the reasons for the recent COVID surge in New York City. Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

The spread of COVID in one of the cities hardest hit by the disease is certainly no laughing matter. But Twitter users have found dark humor in the surge regardless, so you may as well read their jokes and have a laugh during this stressful time.

At the very least, it’ll give you something to do while waiting in line for hours to get a COVID test.

Advertisement

So, in conclusion, enjoy some funny tweets between bouts of coughing and —

SKAFLALKSA

ASKLFDSFJKL

SDKSDLSDLFJ

Advertisement

SDFKDS

FSJDSFLK —

uh, sneezing.

omicron is really ravaging pete davidson’s new york — Maddy Gross ✿ (@TheirMaddesty) December 16, 2021

ok be honest does everyone in new york actually have covid right now or are we collectively ferris buellering christmas with our families — Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) December 16, 2021

damn i thought asking for vax cards and not looking at them would’ve stopped all this — dan the rock yang (@realDANYANG) December 17, 2021

based on zero scientific evidence i blame Santa Con for every person in new york city having covid right now — TA (@talter) December 17, 2021

What's getting you into the holiday spirit? For me it's waiting in a 4-hr line to get a giant Q-tip shoved up my nose so someone can then tell me whether I get to see my family for xmas — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) December 17, 2021

where did you get breakthrough covid alignment chart pic.twitter.com/8WgFWqXMr7 — paris martineau (@parismartineau) December 15, 2021

me consistently testing negative while everyone I know gets covidpic.twitter.com/hNKoykxxKy — manny (@mannyfidel) December 16, 2021

i love that we’re going to get all of the cool vibes of april 2020 but with none of the government assistance — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) December 17, 2021

Are the vibes off or does everyone have covid? An investigation tonight at 8. — Alex Colston (@re_colston) December 15, 2021

been offline today. now to take a big sip from my coffee mug that says "i am having a completely unique experience testing positive for covid-19 today" and check twitter — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) December 15, 2021

pretending to have covid to fit in — Jamie Lauren Keiles (@jamiekeiles) December 15, 2021

skipping nyc cuz of omicron just so i can go home to florida kinda feels like im jumping out of the frying pan to the frying pan with even more covid — first-mate prance (@bocxtop) December 17, 2021

so rapid tests are expensive and we can't be reimbursed for them yet. on the bright side, at least they're hard to find — Whet Moser (@whet) December 17, 2021

what if people started banging pots and pans again... — alanamayjohnson (@alanamayjohnson) December 17, 2021

New York's hottest club right now is CityMD. pic.twitter.com/SukZo3Efdh — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) December 16, 2021

March 2020 December 2021



🤝

￼

60 degrees in nyc and

everyone has Covid — 🔴bassam shawl (@bassamshawl) December 16, 2021

my nyc ass tryna stay afloat on this new covid wave pic.twitter.com/HI7UAOcqc7 — taylor garron (@taylorgarron) December 17, 2021

Very much over NYC serving as the country’s test dummy for covid — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) December 17, 2021

The feminine urge to spiral after the last 48 hours of COVID-19 news in NYC. — Josefa Velásquez (@J__Velasquez) December 16, 2021