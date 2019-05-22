Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
HuffPost Finds

Darling Dresses Under $40 At Nordstrom's Half Yearly Sale 2019

So many marked down maxi, midi and mini dresses.

Between all of the weddings, vacations and sweltering commutes headed your way this summer, you’re going to need some breezy looks to get you through it all in style.

Cue Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale, which means you’ll save up to 50% on your favorite designer brands until June 2. It’s the perfect time to refresh your warm-weather workplace attire and grab that rattan bag you’ve been eyeing since last summer on a discount.

There’s also a ton of dresses on sale at Nordstrom right now, ranging from vibrant maxi dresses perfect for a beach dinner to casual mini dresses for weekend adventures.

Now’s the perfect time to buy because we found a ton of dresses on sale during Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorites under $40.

Take a look:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Row A Floral Print Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $59, get it on sale for $30 at Nordstrom.
2
Angie Button Front Flutter Sleeve Minidress
Nordstrom
Originally $44, get it on sale for $26 at Nordstrom.
3
BP. Knit Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $52, get it on sale for $39 at Nordstrom.
4
BP. Button Front Prairie Minidress
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it on sale for $29 at Nordstrom.
5
All In Favor Knit Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $52, get it on sale for $39 at Nordstrom.
6
Tilda Button Mini Slipdress
Nordstrom
Originally $55, get it on sale for $27 at Nordstrom.
7
4SI3NNA Short Sleeve Wrap Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it on sale for $35 at Nordstrom.
8
Leith Tie Front Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $75, get it on sale for $37 at Nordstrom.
9
Calson Twist Neck Maxi Dress
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it on sale for $40 at Nordstrom.
