Suspect In Deadly Waukesha Parade Crash Charged With Intentional Homicide

Prosecutors in Wisconsin have charged a man with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide after six people were killed when a driver mowed down a crowd at a Christmas parade with an SUV.

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged on Tuesday in Waukesha County Circuit Court for the crash in Waukesha on Sunday that, in addition to the fatalities, injured at least 62 people. Brooks was originally charged on five counts, however prosecutors said a sixth will be filed because a sixth victim — a child — died Tuesday afternoon.

Under Wisconsin law, a conviction of first-degree intentional homicide carries a mandatory life sentence. Other lesser charges are expected to be filed against Brooks related to the dozens injured.

As a result of the crash, at least six people died. Among the dead are 79-year-old Virginia Sorenson, 71-year-old LeAnna Owen, 81-year-old Wilhelm Hospel, 52-year-old Tamara Durand, 52-year-old Jane Kulich and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks.

A makeshift memorial is pictured during a candlelight vigil in Cutler Park in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 22, the day after a vehicle drove through a Christmas parade. MUSTAFA HUSSAIN via Getty Images

Jackson’s family announced on their GoFundMe page that he died on Tuesday afternoon. Jackson, along with his 12-year-old brother Tucker, were both hit during the attack. The family’s church, LifePoint Church, confirmed Jackson’s death.

According to the page’s organizer, the family is asking for privacy “to allow Tucker to continue to heal physically” and for the family to “mourn the tremendous loss of their sweet little boy who is now under the care of Jesus.”

The driver of a red SUV sped through the Milwaukee suburb’s Christmas parade. Police said the suspect had left the scene of a domestic dispute and did not appear to know anyone in the parade when he roared into the route.