Darrell Hammond Honors Sean Connery In The Best, Most Wise-Ass Way

The former "Saturday Night Live" star showed that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

Saturday Night Live” troupe alum and announcer Darrell Hammond paid tribute to the late Sean Connery with kind words ― as expected. But the comedian went one better, too: He posted a clip of him playing Connery in an epically absurd “SNL” skit. (Watch it below.)

The year was 1999. Connery, who died on Saturday at age 90, was well past his days of playing James Bond and winning a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for “The Untouchables” ― but the dude was such a star that he was still ripe for spoofing.

“Always loved doing my silly impressions of him, RIP,” Hammond tweeted Saturday, along with footage of him as a boorish, uncooperative Connery on “Jeopardy.” Watch Connery, er, Hammond mock Will Ferrell’s Alex Trebek like a middle schooler.

RIP indeed.

