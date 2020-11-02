Darrell Hammond Honors Sean Connery In The Best, Most Wise-Ass Way

“Saturday Night Live” troupe alum and announcer Darrell Hammond paid tribute to the late Sean Connery with kind words ― as expected. But the comedian went one better, too: He posted a clip of him playing Connery in an epically absurd “SNL” skit. (Watch it below.)

The year was 1999. Connery, who died on Saturday at age 90, was well past his days of playing James Bond and winning a Best Supporting Actor Academy Award for “The Untouchables” ― but the dude was such a star that he was still ripe for spoofing.

“Always loved doing my silly impressions of him, RIP,” Hammond tweeted Saturday, along with footage of him as a boorish, uncooperative Connery on “Jeopardy.” Watch Connery, er, Hammond mock Will Ferrell’s Alex Trebek like a middle schooler.

RIP indeed.

Sorry to hear of the passing of #SeanConnery, my condolences to his family. Always loved doing my silly impressions of him, RIP 🙏🏻



“Mr Connery you wear me out!“

“You didn’t say that last night when I was pumping moo goo gai pan all over your tonsils!”pic.twitter.com/v1lUYS0MFV — Darrell Hammond (@DarrellCHammond) October 31, 2020