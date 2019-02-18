ENTERTAINMENT

Darren Criss Marries Mia Swier In A 'Glee'-ful New Orleans Wedding

The "American Crime Story" star has been on a personal and professional roll lately.

Former “Glee” star Darren Criss, who’s been racking up awards lately for “American Crime Story,” appears to be winning in his personal life as well.

The 32-year-old actor married longtime girlfriend Mia Swier in New Orleans on Saturday, People reported.

Criss announced the couple’s engagement on Twitter in January 2018, writing that they had 7 1/2 years of “CRAZY adventures together.” 

“And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin for it. To boldly go where neither of us have gone before.”

They boldly went a step further over the weekend, before “Glee” alums like Lea Michele and John Stamos (who guest-starred).

Criss recently won an Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award for playing killer Andrew Cunanan in FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

He and Swier, 33, already have business ties, co-owning a Hollywood piano bar called Tramp Stamp Granny’s, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Criss starred as Blaine Anderson on “Glee” from 2010 to 2015.

Congrats to the gleeful couple.

Criss and Swier were all smiles at the SAG awards last month.
