What's Hot

Israeli Unions Launch Workers Strike, Upping Pressure On Netanyahu

Delta Passenger Arrested After Opening Plane Door And Triggering Exit Slide

Lawmaker: Trump's Rhetoric Now Even More 'Blatant' Than It Was Prior To Jan. 6

How Often Do You REALLY Need To Wash Your Clothes?

What The Pope Is Going On Here? Papal Puffer Pic Leaves People Perplexed.

Is Tofu Actually Good For You? Here's What Experts Say.

Yankees Prank Rookie Phenom ― Then Give Him The Best Possible News

Trump Lawyer Admits Former President's Baseball Bat Post Was A Bad Call

As A Queer Kid, I Fled My Small Town. 14 Years Later, A Message From My Niece Changed Everything.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Reveal Their 'Wicked' Looks From Movie Set

Casualties Mount In Pennsylvania Chocolate Factory Explosion

Jeremy Renner Is Back On His Feet In ‘Recover’ Update After Life-Threatening Snow Plow Accident

SportsBasketballCollege BasketballMarch Madness

Darrion Trammell Cries Tears Of Joy After San Diego State Reaches Final Four

"I've been dreaming of this my whole life," Trammell said.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

There is crying in basketball. San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell wept during an interview after the Aztecs advanced to the Final Four on Sunday in the NCAA Tournament. (Watch the video below.)

At first he said it was only a game but his winning free throw in a 57-56 Elite Eight victory over Creighton clearly meant so much more. Until this year, San Diego State had never even advanced past the Sweet Sixteen of March Madness.

Just over a year ago, Trammell was playing for Seattle University in a 999-seat gym, preceded two seasons earlier by a stint at City College of San Francisco. The 5-foot-10 athlete had no Division I offers out of high school.

“I had nothing to be nervous about,” he said of his final free throws, the first of which he missed. “It’s just a game.”

Then the waterworks began as head coach Brian Dutcher kept an arm around his player. “Man, I’ve been dreaming of this my whole life,” Trammell said.

Trammell scored 12 points in the victory, and it was the 12th one that sealed the deal with just over a second left.

He got there by drawing a foul from Creighton’s Ryan Nembhard, who appeared to grab his jersey on the hip as Trammell drove and released the shot. Some disagreed with the call.

On the final play, officials ruled that the clock expired after a long inbounds pass was tipped out of bounds. That also generated controversy.

But nobody could take away SDSU’s victory and Trammell’s tears.

Go To Homepage
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community