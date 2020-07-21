Guy In Darth Vader Costume Collects Lottery Jackpot, Thanks His Lucky Stars

Darth Vader can buy his own galaxy now.

A man wearing a Darth Vader costume collected a $95 million lotto jackpot in Jamaica, the lottery company reported. That’s about $651,000 in U.S. currency.

“May the Millions be with you!” Supreme Ventures captioned photos of the costumed man, identified only as W. Brown, holding his winning check.

Vader ― er, Brown ― bought the winning ticket earlier in July at a sports bar in May Pen, Clarendon. It wasn’t his usual ticket-purchasing place, but he stuck with the same numbers he often submits.

“Life has always been very rough. I come from a poor family, sometimes I couldn’t attend school because my parents didn’t have it, but I told myself that God will help me one day so I can help my family,” he told the Gleaner.

Brown said he watched the live drawing on TV, celebrated his victory, took a shower and went to sleep.

He was still rich when he woke up. He said he’s going to buy a house and invest.

“I want to decide what is the best thing to do before spending anything. I need to decide what my goals are, but I know I want to own a bus, I love Coasters,” said the winner, who clearly wanted to conceal his identity.

Maybe the Sith Lord of “Star Wars” infamy and a previous $1 million Jamaican winner who wore a Scream mask can host a Halloween party of costumed jackpot recipients.

