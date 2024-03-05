Members of the Dartmouth College men’s basketball team voted 13-2 to form the very first union in a college sports program on Tuesday, delivering a boost to organized labor and another potential blow to the collegiate amateurism model.
The union election held at the Ivy League school in Hanover, New Hampshire, could prove to be historic, but the legal battle over whether the players can bargain collectively is far from over.
Dartmouth’s trustees have disputed the athletes’ legal status as employees eligible to unionize. It could be years before the case is resolved at the National Labor Relations Board, which oversees private-sector union elections, and possibly federal court afterwards.
But for now, the players have made clear they intend to bargain over their working conditions as part of the Service Employees International Union Local 560, the same group that represents cooks, custodians, groundskeepers and other workers on campus.
