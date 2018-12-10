I'm A Sex Therapist. Here's What My Dating Life Is Like.

Celeste: I online date on Tinder and Bumble, and I do include my website in case people want to know what they are getting into. So far, the worst thing that has happened is that people think I’m up for sexting right away, which I definitely am not. I have no idea if I’m attracted to someone until I meet them, and you never know who is on the other side of those pictures. For the most part, people are respectful.

Tom: Yes. I online date. Due to my limited schedule, swiping left or right is a way to put myself out there. I’m also a bit on the introverted side ― although, not shy at all ― so, going to the bar and other similar scenes aren’t my thing. As a male sex therapist, I get much less sexual DMs than perhaps women would get; I don’t envy my single female colleagues.

Cyndi: I’m on OKCupid and Tinder. I’m not looking for anything serious just now so I have no agenda which makes some people excited and threatens others. I am seeking friends as much as lovers so I am fine with things being platonic. I don’t write my job on my profile for the aforementioned reasons ― people, men especially, make assumptions ― but I do make reference to being very open-minded and comfortable with sexual fluidity and sexual politics. That is a requirement for me with anyone I date, too.

What’s been the best response to your occupation from a date? Or the weirdest?

Celeste: I had one guy who said that he had thought about being a sex coach in the past and, he was very knowledgeable. He’d read a lot of books on sex and was able to engage in a very intelligent conversation about it so that was sexy. The weirdest is people asking me if I have sex with my clients, which, of course, I don’t.

Tom: My bar for the weird is very high. A common question is whether I have sex with my clients. The answer is no.

Cyndi: The best response is total indifference. A “meh” when I tell them. I love it when people treat it the same as if I had told them I worked in I.T. or was a gardener or a bus driver. That’s rare though because most people feel kind of challenged by sex, no matter how old they are.