Relationships

The Biggest White Lies Told On Dating Apps, As Shared In Tweets

"'Recent picture' is only recent if it's still 2009."

What you see while swiping on a dating app isn’t always what you get IRL.

More than 54 percent of online daters have gone on dates with people who have “seriously misrepresented” themselves in their profiles, according to a 2013 study by the Pew Research Center’s Internet & American Life Project.

It’s so bad out there, there’s even a name for the trend: “Kittenfishing” ― a term coined by the dating app Hinge ― is like a lower-grade, less egregious version of catfishing. Someone who kittenfishes presents themselves unrealistically on their profile, whether they use heavily edited or old-as-hell pics, or they lie about their age, occupation or lifestyle.

Been burned by a kittenfisher before? Twitter can relate. Earlier this week, @Hashtag Roundup asked its followers to tweet the most depressing half-truths it had seen on dating apps using the hashtag #DatingProfileWhiteLies.

Read the funniest tweets below.

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
