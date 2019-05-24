What you see while swiping on a dating app isn’t always what you get IRL.
More than 54 percent of online daters have gone on dates with people who have “seriously misrepresented” themselves in their profiles, according to a 2013 study by the Pew Research Center’s Internet & American Life Project.
It’s so bad out there, there’s even a name for the trend: “Kittenfishing” ― a term coined by the dating app Hinge ― is like a lower-grade, less egregious version of catfishing. Someone who kittenfishes presents themselves unrealistically on their profile, whether they use heavily edited or old-as-hell pics, or they lie about their age, occupation or lifestyle.
Been burned by a kittenfisher before? Twitter can relate. Earlier this week, @Hashtag Roundup asked its followers to tweet the most depressing half-truths it had seen on dating apps using the hashtag #DatingProfileWhiteLies.
Read the funniest tweets below.
#DatingProfileWhiteLies— 💒🍁 Coconut Girl might be Sharon🎥📺🛀🐋🌴 (@SharonD1) May 20, 2019
I don't live with my mother, she lives with me.
#DatingProfileWhiteLies. I have the body of Thor pic.twitter.com/28loQqXaWO— Elevatory McElevator (@AnElevat0r) May 20, 2019
#DatingProfileWhiteLies— Bruce Harris (@thebruceharris) May 20, 2019
Age: 29. I mean I was 29 at one point. @firstandmonday pic.twitter.com/DdSdfRoMft
Formula for determining his real height:— Jennifer Korey (@JenniferKorey) May 20, 2019
5'5'' or under = truth
5'6'' - 5'8'' = subtract 2 inches
5'9'' - 6'0'' = subtract 1 inch
6'1'' or over = truth
#DatingProfileWhiteLies
#DatingProfileWhiteLies I own my house. pic.twitter.com/LqcP9SYKCP— Cap'n What? (@CapGraybeard) May 20, 2019
#DatingProfileWhiteLies no, the woman beside me is my sister, not my ex wife— Lady Stetson (@LadyStetson12) May 20, 2019
My friend wrote my profile #DatingProfileWhiteLies— Mike Oxlong (@UKnowMikeOxlong) May 20, 2019
#DatingProfileWhiteLies "I like hiking"— chloseph gordon-levitt (@siesta_ville) May 21, 2019
#DatingProfileWhiteLies “entrepreneur”— Don’t Trust Penguins (@ygouribiza1) May 20, 2019
#DatingProfileWhiteLies "I am family oriented."— Rob Noblin (@JRNoblin) May 20, 2019
Translation: I have been divorced three times, so I have lots of families.@FirstAndMonday @thebruceharris @TheHashtagGame @HashtagRoundup
#DatingProfileWhiteLies— Kevin (@AllNightShow) May 20, 2019
I make lots of dough. pic.twitter.com/si0IYFK1kI
"Recent picture" is only recent if it's still 2009.— Danko Ramone (@nullnotvoid) May 20, 2019
#DatingProfileWhiteLies
I’m spontaneous!#DatingProfileWhiteLies pic.twitter.com/GtIcrNHKDZ— That Doug 🎮💻🎬 (@ImThatDoug) May 20, 2019
I'm new on here... #DatingProfileWhiteLies— Uhhmi (@ohhsquirrel) May 20, 2019
#DatingProfileWhiteLies— View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) May 20, 2019
My hair is all natural pic.twitter.com/vr1mKkZaq2
I like the odd drink #DatingProfileWhiteLies— Kenneth Reading (@KennethReading) May 20, 2019
#DatingProfileWhiteLies lives in a gated community pic.twitter.com/7bQupRlkWz— BOO noodle (@olivernoodle) May 20, 2019
"Enjoys long walks on the beach" #DatingProfileWhiteLies— 𝓙ℯ𝑙𝑙𝓎 𝓢𝘵𝒾𝑙ℯ𝓉𝓉𝘰𝓈 👠 (@JellyStilettos) May 20, 2019
Have you actually TAKEN a long walk on a beach? shit will leave you winded after awhile. I'm not looking to work out on a date.
I'm very close to my family...— theImmatureAmerican (@immatureAMRCN) May 20, 2019
(my mother, whom I speak with daily, will be calling the shots in our relationship) #DatingProfileWhiteLies
#DatingProfileWhiteLies— G (@JustG365) May 20, 2019
Not married.
50% of men over 30: I may be wearing a hat in every picture, but don't worry. I'm not hatfishing you. I totally have all my hair. #DatingProfileWhiteLies pic.twitter.com/PPGRenfFhk— Jennifer Korey (@JenniferKorey) May 20, 2019
Knew a guy once who said he’d been married twice including his current marriage.— #HumpDayHashTags🐫 Devin Nunes Camel - “Humpy” (@HumpDayHashTags) May 20, 2019
It was his sixth marriage.
He also claimed to be a badass Navy veteran.
He was kicked out of boot camp after 20 days. #DatingProfileWhiteLies
"I like all music except rap and country"— Dan (@Danimal941) May 20, 2019
Sure Karen, I'm sure you have a huge melodic black metal collection
#DatingProfileWhiteLies
#DatingProfileWhiteLies— Todd Otto (@toddotto) May 20, 2019
I make somewhere between $10,000 and $500,000
#DatingProfileWhiteLies— Dana (@sunkisseeddd1) May 20, 2019
Not quite 6 feet tall.
I’m a successful life coach. #DatingProfileWhiteLies— Lisa Person (@LisaPersona) May 20, 2019