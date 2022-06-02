Daughter Of Slain Sandy Hook Principal Would Like You To Stop Asking For Autopsy Photos

“Everything would just get amplified,” Pozner told the publication. “Hoaxers will have more things to deny, absolutists will have more things to say — and people who are traumatized by mass shootings will be more traumatized.”

Lafferty has been putting in the work for years to advocate for gun violence prevention and to make children safer. She’s a program manager for the gun violence prevention nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, and said the first priority for the survivors of Uvalde is to make sure they have support from their community.

“First and foremost, there is a giant number of us that are here for them,” Lafferty said of Uvalde survivors. “I know that I would probably not have survived that initial year, maybe that first two, if I didn’t have the support and the guidance of, in particular, one survivor from Columbine, one from Virginia Tech, one from the Aurora movie theater.”

“Now it’s Sandy Hook’s turn, it is my turn to fight for these families,” Lafferty added. “So that they don’t have to. They need to take their time and to grieve and process in their own way and figure out what the rest of their lives are going to look like for them. Because it is never going to be the same.”

Does it get hard sometimes? Of course, Lafferty said, but then she hears her mom’s voice, Dawn, bright and bubbly in her head.

“Every time I feel like I’m ready to give up, I hear her say ‘Kid, keep fighting,’” Lafferty said of her mom. “And it is one million percent being raised by a single mom and watching her drive and her dedication to her passion that keeps me going, keeps me driven and keeps me determined to follow my dreams and to commit over and over and over again to doing anything and everything I can to not have any more kids have to feel the way I feel.”