Ex-Cop Kim Potter Sentenced To 24 Months For Killing Daunte Wright

“So you went out on the street with a Taser, not knowing what that Taser did?” prosecutor Erin Eldridge asked Potter during the trial.

“I would assume that on the day I worked, I would know,” Potter responded. “But I don’t know, it’s been months now.”

During Friday’s sentencing, Katie Wright spoke through tears about her son’s killing.

“Your honor, I hope the defendant is listening as I speak loud and clear today,” Wright said before Potter’s sentencing. “And yes, I refer to her as defendant, because I will not give her the respect of calling her by her name. She referred to Daunte over and over again as the driver. As if killing him wasn’t enough to dehumanize him, she never once said his name. And for that, I’ll never be able to forgive you. And I’ll never be able to forgive you for what you’ve stolen from us.”

“She didn’t even try to save him,” Wright added.