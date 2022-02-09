Comedian Dave Chappelle threatened to pull “millions of dollars” from the Ohio town he lives in if an affordable housing proposal passed city council. The proposal failed.

“I am not bluffing,” Chappelle told city council members before a vote. “I will take it all off the table.”

Advertisement

Yellow Springs City Council voted 2-2 on Monday against its own planned proposal that would have expanded affordable housing, the Dayton Daily News reported. The proposed development on the 53-acre area would have included 64 single-family homes, 52 duplexes and 24 townhomes. Instead, the area will feature 143 single-family homes with a starting price of $300,000, according to the Dayton Daily News.

Though the city council appeared in agreement with the proposed plan last July, opposition from residents in Yellow Springs led to Monday’s decision to scrap the affordable housing. Among the most vocal in opposition was multimillionaire Chappelle, who has plans to open a restaurant and comedy club in the Yellow Springs area. Chappelle also has an office downtown.

“I cannot believe you would make me audition for you,” Chappelle told city council members before Monday night’s vote. “You look like clowns. I am not bluffing, I will take it all off the table. That’s all, thank you.”

Chappelle previously threatened to pull his businesses back in December if the proposal went forward.

Advertisement

“I just want to say I am adamantly opposed to it,” Chappelle told city council members over video chat. “I have invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable.”

At the time, Yellow Springs Village Manager Josue Salmeron told news station WHIO he wasn’t trying to “hurt Dave” with the proposal.

“Certainly none of what we’re doing is in any way or to hurt Dave in any way ... I have a responsibility to look out for the interest of the entire community,” Salmeron said.