Dave Chappelle Set To Host Benefit Concert Honoring Dayton Mass Shooting Victims

Comedian Dave Chappelle is scheduled to host a benefit concert and community event Sunday honoring victims of the mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, earlier this month.

The block party, called Gem City Shine, aims to honor the lives lost and to “reclaim the community’s favorite places to shop, dine and enjoy time with family and friends,” according to an event description on Facebook.

Chappelle, a longtime resident of Yellow Springs, a village about 20 miles from Dayton, will host the free event for community members alongside local and national entertainment. The comedian has encouraged attendees to “live in the moment” – rather than record the event on their cellphones – according to Gem City Shine organizers.

So excited to announce Gem City Shine, hosted by Dave Chappelle this Sunday in the Oregon District. Folks from the Dayton area can get free tickets here: https://t.co/DBNqklOOkY pic.twitter.com/gD2o5vugNX — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) August 21, 2019

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley celebrated Gem City Shine on Twitter, writing Wednesday that she was “so excited” about the event.

Guests will have opportunities to contribute to the Dayton Foundation’s Oregon District tragedy fund and the district’s business association while at the affair, organizers said.

Nine people were killed and dozens injured when a gunman opened fire in Dayton’s lively Oregon District on Aug. 4.

Ohio native John Legend visited the Oregon District to meet with communities and local businesses the following week. The Grammy-winning singer held an intimate concert for the families of the victims at a local bar.

