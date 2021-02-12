Dave Chappelle Nails The Hypocrisy Of Capitol Rioters Who Trashed Colin Kaepernick

Dave Chappelle skewered the hypocrisy of the U.S. Capitol rioters in a stand-up clip that he shared on Instagram late Thursday.

“Watch the tapes. Watch that crowd that told Colin Kaepernick he can’t kneel during a football game trying to beat a police officer to death with an American flag,” the comedian said of the pro-Trump mob.

“Look at that shit,” he added.

Former San Francisco 49er Kaepernick drew anger from the right — including from then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump — when in 2016 he took a knee during the national anthem before NFL games to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

Watch the video here:

Chappelle elsewhere in the 10-minute video ripped the “cowards” who rejoiced following his positive coronavirus diagnosis in January. The comedian was criticized for performing at socially distanced gigs during the pandemic.

“There was a faction of people, the cowards, who said, ‘You see that Dave Chappelle, that’s why we stay inside where it’s safe, and we never try anything.’ Well, enjoy yourselves, motherfuckers, because I’m better now,” he said.

Chappelle also hinted at the return of “Chappelle’s Show” to Netflix. The sketch show was removed from the streaming service in November, at Chappelle’s request, after the comedian complained ViacomCBS had licensed his old Comedy Central program without his approval or further payment to him.

“I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did,” Chappelle told the audience in the clip. “You made that show worthless because without your eyes, it’s nothing.”

“And when you stopped watching it they called me. And I got my name back. And I got my license back, and I got my show back, and they paid me millions of dollars,” he added. “Thank you very much.”