Dave Chappelle And Chris Rock Brutally Mock Their Onstage Attackers At 'Secret' Show

Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock bonded with each other over their recent onstage attacks at a “secret” comedy show in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Fans paid as much as $160 to see Chappelle and got a treat when Rock joined him onstage 10 minutes into the set, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since Chappelle was attacked Tuesday night by a man reportedly armed with a fake gun containing a knife and Rock was famously slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars after making a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the two were obliged to compare their attackers.

And the mockery was brutal.

“At least you got smacked by someone of repute!” Chappelle told Rock, according to the Reporter. “I got smacked by a homeless guy with leaves in his hair.”

Rock’s response: “I got smacked by the softest n**** that ever rapped.”

Chappelle also offered some backstage gossip about Tuesday’s attack, saying he convinced security guards to allow him to talk with his alleged assailant, 23-year-old Isaiah Lee.

“I needed to talk to him,” Chappelle said, explaining that he asked Lee what inspired the attack.

Chappelle said he suspected Lee might be mentally ill and said the alleged attacker told him he attacked the comedian to raise awareness about his grandmother in Brooklyn who is being forced out of his neighborhood by gentrification.