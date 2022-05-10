Dave Chappelle’s Hollywood Bowl Show Will Not Stream on Netflix. Here’s Why.

Dave Chappelle’s shocking comedy show at the Hollywood Bowl didn’t make the cut on Netflix.

On Monday, Netflix announced that Chappelle’s recent, infamous show at the Netflix Is A Joke festival will not appear on the streaming titan’s platform alongside other content from its inaugural comedy festival.

The seasoned comedian performed four sold-out shows in late April and early May at the Hollywood Bowl. A man carrying a replica handgun with a knife attached tackled Chappelle during his final performance.

Police arrested 23-year-old suspect Isaiah Lee in the attack, and Lee now faces misdemeanor charges. Chappelle wasn’t injured and continued his set while his security team fought off the assailant.

A man attacked comedian Dave Chappelle onstage while he performed in the Netflix Is A Joke festival at the Hollywood Bowl. Tim Nwachukwu via Getty Images

Despite the jaw-dropping moment, Netflix emphasized that the absence of Chappelle’s set isn’t due to the assault, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Before the festival, Netflix had made it clear that it never planned to share Chappelle’s performances with audiences since his set wasn’t being filmed specifically for a special.

The streaming service had made the decision before Chappelle even hit the stage last week, THR reported.

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people.



LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

Netflix plans to release several tapings from its comedy festival in the coming weeks, including performances from Snoop Dogg, Bill Burr, Pete Davidson, David Letterman, Amy Schumer, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

THR reported that Chappelle’s personal team shot his segments using their own cameras.

Whether Chappelle will eventually release the footage is unclear at this time, but it’s apparently not part of Netflix’s plans.

Couldn't make it to Netflix Is A Joke Fest? That's ok! Events featuring Pete Davidson, @amyschumer @SnoopDogg @billburr @Letterman @Janefonda @LilyTomlin & many more were all recorded and will be premiering on Netflix starting next month! pic.twitter.com/HmTxUGVCVF — Netflix (@netflix) May 9, 2022

The satirical comic’s last special, “The Closer,” debuted on Netflix last year and prompted backlash due to Chappelle’s remarks about LGBTQ+ communities. Netflix employees staged a walkout to protest the company’s decision to stream the special.

Netflix, however, refused to cut ties with the performer. The company’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, addressed the controversy last October in an email to employees obtained by Variety: “Several of you have also asked where we draw the line on hate. We don’t allow titles on Netflix that are designed to incite hate or violence, and we don’t believe The Closer crosses that line. I recognize, however, that distinguishing between commentary and harm is hard, especially with stand-up comedy which exists to push boundaries.”

“Some people find the art of stand-up to be mean spirited but our members enjoy it, and it’s an important part of our content offering,” Sarandos added.



Here are the planned premiere dates for the Netflix Is A Joke festival specials:

May 19: “The Hall: Honoring the Greats of Stand-Up”

June 6: “Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill”

June 7 and 12: “That’s My Time With David Letterman”

June 9: “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration”

June 10: “A Tribute to Bob Saget”

June 11: “Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory”

June 13: “Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends”

June 14: “Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live”

June 16: “Snoop Dogg’s F— Around Comedy Special”

June 23: “Best of the Festival”