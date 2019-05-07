Dave Chappelle To Receive Mark Twain Prize For Humor From Kennedy Center

Dave Chappelle is slated to receive this year’s prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The annual award honors an individual who has influenced American society in ways similar to Mark Twain, the distinguished 19th-century novelist and satirist.

Chappelle “is an internationally recognized stand-up comedian and actor whose trademark wit and sharp, irreverent social commentary explores race, popular culture, sex, drugs, politics, and fame,” the Kennedy Center said in a statement Tuesday.

He’s won two Emmy awards, two Grammy awards and Pollstar awards for Comedy Tour of the Year in 2014 and 2018.

The Washington, D.C., native is best known for starring in the sketch comedy hit “Chappelle’s Show” during its 2003 to 2006 run. The show earned him three Emmy nominations and went on to become the best-selling TV show in DVD history, according to the Kennedy Center.

Chappelle has appeared in several major films, including Bradley Cooper’s 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born” and the iconic ’90s movies “Half Baked,” “You’ve Got Mail” and “The Nutty Professor.”

He released stand-up specials on Netflix in 2017, which sparked some backlash over comments he made about transgender people. Last year, he headlined a brief summer tour with former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart.

Past recipients of the Mark Twain Prize include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Eddie Murphy, Ellen DeGeneres and Richard Pryor.