Dave Chappelle Reveals 'Very Fitting Goodbye' Last Time He Saw Norm Macdonald

Comedy icon Dave Chappelle opened up about the last time he saw his friend, fellow comedian Norm Macdonald ― who died last year of cancer at the age of 61 ― and the photo that resulted.

It was taken at the Comedy Store in Hollywood during what would be their last meeting.

“[Macdonald] was uncharacteristically emotional,” Chappelle said during a discussion that’s featured in Macdonald’s posthumous Netflix special, “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.”

Chappelle said he the picture of that meeting in his own special, “The Closer,” which was released last year and dedicated to Macdonald.