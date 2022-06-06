Dave Chappelle Reveals 'Very Fitting Goodbye' Last Time He Saw Norm Macdonald

Comedy icon Dave Chappelle opened up about the last time he saw his friend, fellow comedian Norm Macdonald ― who died last year of cancer at the age of 61 ― and the photo that resulted.
It was taken at the Comedy Store in Hollywood during what would be their last meeting.
“[Macdonald] was uncharacteristically emotional,” Chappelle said during a discussion that’s featured in Macdonald’s posthumous Netflix special, “Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special.”
Advertisement
Chappelle said he the picture of that meeting in his own special, “The Closer,” which was released last year and dedicated to Macdonald.
Chappelle didn’t realize it at the the time, but Macdonald was giving him “a very fitting goodbye.”
(h/t digg)