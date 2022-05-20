Suspect In Dave Chappelle Attack Now Accused Of Trying To Murder Roommate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man charged in an on-stage attack of comedian Dave Chappelle has now also been charged with the attempted murder of a roommate months earlier, authorities said Thursday.

Isaiah Lee, 23, has pleaded not guilty in the December stabbing that occurred during a fight at a Los Angeles transitional living facility, the LA County District Attorney’s Office said.

The publicity that followed the Chappelle incident helped lead to Lee’s identification and arrest in the previous attack, prosecutors said.

A message left with the county public defender’s office seeking comment from an attorney for Lee was not immediately returned.

District Attorney George Gascón announced today that his office filed an attempted murder charge against a man for allegedly stabbing his roommate in December. Read more: https://t.co/5jG41Qp3vh #LACounty #LADAOffice pic.twitter.com/V6UifffkBl — George Gascón (@LADAOffice) May 19, 2022

Lee was arrested May 3 after allegedly rushing the stage and tackling Chappelle during his stand-up set at the Hollywood Bowl.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out of it similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

Chappelle was not hurt, and finished the show that was part of the “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival.