Dave Chappelle Spills The Beans On Who Left 'Dirty Notes’ For Trump Staff At White House

Dave Chappelle appears to have cleared up the curious case of the “dirty notes” that were found in the White House by Donald Trump’s aides.

Celebrities left mocking messages for the incoming Trump administration during one of the last parties thrown by the Obamas, the comedian claimed on the new episode of supermodel Naomi Campbell’s “No Filter” YouTube series that was released Tuesday.

“Remember when the Trump administration moved in, they said the Obama staff left dirty notes for us in all the drawers and all the cabinets?” Chappelle recalled.

“I saw this happening. I’m not going to say who did it,” he continued. “But it was celebrities, writing all this crazy shit and putting them all over there. I saw them doing it, so when I saw it on the news I laughed real hard.”

Chappelle did not reveal what he saw being written on the notes.

Then-White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, however, in 2019 claimed messages that were found in the White House after Trump took office read “you will fail” and “you aren’t going to make it.”

Grisham’s allegations were at the time hotly contested by Obama aides, with former national security adviser Susan Rice describing them as a “bald-faced lie.”

Check out Chappelle’s comments from the 14-minute mark here: