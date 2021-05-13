Dave Chappelle Warns Donald Trump On 'The Tonight Show' — But It's Too Late

Dave Chappelle found a way Wednesday to mock Twitter and former President Donald Trump all at once on “The Tonight Show.” (Watch the clip above.)

Chappelle had a perfectly pithy explanation: “Twitter is a bathroom wall! Why would I write all my thoughts on the bathroom wall?”

“Donald Trump, you heard that?” he continued.

It’s too late for the disgraced, twice-impeached ex-POTUS, who was banned from the platform over fears he would incite further violence following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Still, Chappelle wanted to make sure his comments made it onto the broadcast.

“Don’t cut that [bleep] in post, Jimmy,” he added.