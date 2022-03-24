Dave Coulier Says He's Been Sober For More Than 2 Years: 'My Heart Is No Longer Closed'

Dave Coulier honored a personal milestone this week, revealing for the first time publicly that he’s been sober for a little more than two years.

The actor, beloved for playing Uncle Joey on “Full House” and its Netflix revival series “Fuller House,” shared a photo of his bloodied face to Instagram Thursday, and explained to his followers that the injuries were sustained after he fell down a flight of stairs while intoxicated.

Advertisement

“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic,” Coulier wrote in the accompanying caption. Though he didn’t specify when his fall had occurred, he said he’d been alcohol-free since Jan. 1, 2020.

“I loved booze, but it didn’t love me back,” he continued. “I decided to make a decision for my own well-being, my family and for those around me who I love so dearly.”

After noting that his “psychological and physical transformation has been amazing,” Coulier credited his wife, Melissa Coulier, with offering her support throughout his sobriety journey.

“The sky is more blue, my heart is no longer closed, and I enjoy making people laugh until they fall down more than ever before,” he wrote. “Thank you, Melissa, for being by my side. I love you.”

Advertisement

As of Thursday afternoon, Coulier’s post had received more than 133,000 likes. Several of his famous pals, including “Full House” co-star Candace Cameron Bure and actor Josh Peck, were quick to compliment his progress.

“Love you and always proud of you,” wrote Cameron Bure.