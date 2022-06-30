“Kids In The Hall” star Dave Foley once played an alien in a skit and now he says he’s seen a UFO in real life, too.

Foley tweeted a drawing of an object he saw in the sky:

After years of interest in the UFOS without ever seeing anything, I saw something. This is a drawing of what I saw. I was with a friend who I’ll let decide if he wants to be attached to this.

It moved silently, at great speed,hovered and pulsated with light. pic.twitter.com/28bCacxwOO — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) June 29, 2022

Some fans wondered if this was a joke or part of a bit, but Foley replied:

Absolutely not a bit. Just sharing what I saw. Many people who have encountered the phenomenon are afraid to discuss it because of the thoughtless and uninformed derision it inspires. Many who do discuss it have had their lives ruined by that derision. #ufotwitter — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) June 29, 2022

“I know others in entertainment who’ve seen something but will never talk about publicly for fear of being stigmatized,” he wrote in another message.

Foley added some details of his encounter in response to questions posted on Twitter.

“The white lights were on the front of the craft, assuming that it was moving forward and those lights pulsated separately from the body of the craft, which also pulsated,” Foley wrote.

The sighting took place in January near Los Angeles, and Foley made the drawing the next day. He said the object was silent and estimated that it was about the size of a Greyhound bus.

Foley also wrote to another Twitter user that he saw the UFO “up close and in detail,” adding: “The drawing is what we saw. Full craft, semi-triangular fuselage with 3 lights on the forward face. And it was under intelligent control. Not a fragment of anything else.”

Based on some of the other messages, it seems the friend who witnessed it with Foley may have been UFO researcher and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who added:

All I gotta say @DaveSFoley is that your friend - who saw that craft with you - he’s probably one of the most handsome peope you’ve ever met.



That - and for clarity - the craft was moving in the direction of the three lights 😉🛸 — Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) June 30, 2022

Foley as been interested in UFOs for some time. In recent years, he has discussed the topic on the “Somewhere In The Skies” podcast and on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

While Foley is not joking about what he saw earlier this year, aliens and UFOs have been fodder for “Kids in the Hall,” including this memorable sketch featuring him and Kevin McDonald:

