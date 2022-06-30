“Kids In The Hall” star Dave Foley once played an alien in a skit and now he says he’s seen a UFO in real life, too.
Foley tweeted a drawing of an object he saw in the sky:
Some fans wondered if this was a joke or part of a bit, but Foley replied:
“I know others in entertainment who’ve seen something but will never talk about publicly for fear of being stigmatized,” he wrote in another message.
Foley added some details of his encounter in response to questions posted on Twitter.
“The white lights were on the front of the craft, assuming that it was moving forward and those lights pulsated separately from the body of the craft, which also pulsated,” Foley wrote.
The sighting took place in January near Los Angeles, and Foley made the drawing the next day. He said the object was silent and estimated that it was about the size of a Greyhound bus.
Foley also wrote to another Twitter user that he saw the UFO “up close and in detail,” adding: “The drawing is what we saw. Full craft, semi-triangular fuselage with 3 lights on the forward face. And it was under intelligent control. Not a fragment of anything else.”
Based on some of the other messages, it seems the friend who witnessed it with Foley may have been UFO researcher and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, who added:
Foley as been interested in UFOs for some time. In recent years, he has discussed the topic on the “Somewhere In The Skies” podcast and on Joe Rogan’s podcast.
While Foley is not joking about what he saw earlier this year, aliens and UFOs have been fodder for “Kids in the Hall,” including this memorable sketch featuring him and Kevin McDonald:
The pair played aliens again in the recently released reboot on Amazon.