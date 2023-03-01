Dave Grohl Spent Over 24 Hours Barbecuing For The Homeless During Winter Storm

Dave Grohl is bringing out the best of Twitter after volunteering at a Los Angeles homeless shelter making barbecue for hundreds of people during California’s winter storm last week.

“He provided the food and the time and got caught cooking over 24 hours in the middle of the storm last week.” Grace Ancheta, director of development at Hope the Mission’s Trebek Center in Northridge, California, told HuffPost.

The organization told Today that the Foo Fighters frontman whipped up and served ribs, pork butt and brisket to people in need. The shelter said Grohl showed up at around 3 p.m. on Feb. 22 and began preparing the meat in their kitchen.

Dave Grohl prepares meat at Hope the Mission's Trebek Center in Northridge, California, in February 2023 during the winter storms. Courtesy of Hope the Mission

“The meat didn’t go into the smoker until midnight that night because he’s like, ‘Oh, it has to season, and it has to do this,’” Ancheta told Today. “He’s definitely a craftsman when it comes to that, and then he spent the night.”

Grohl and other barbecuers took turns dodging hailstones and rain to smoke the meat overnight until it was ready around 3 p.m. the next day. He then served the food to guests at 6 p.m. and was happy to take photos with fans.

Grohl admires the barbecue meat he prepared for hundreds in need. Courtesy of Hope the Mission

“He wanted no glory for it,” Ancheta told Today. “He was like, ‘I just want to do this for you guys and give back in that way.’”

Grohl got a bit of shut-eye in the shelter’s parking lot before feeding around 450 people, according to TMZ.

Grohl in the kitchen with the meats he spent hours preparing and cooking. Courtesy of Hope the Mission

Foo Fighters fans also praised Grohl on Twitter.

“When the aliens get here and ask ‘who’s in charge?’, I think we take them to Dave…” one Twitter user said.

“Dave Grohl out there doing the Lord’s work,” another user tweeted.

Grohl told Bon Appétit in 2019 that he fell in love with barbecue during his Nirvana days but didn’t start smoking meat until he broke his leg falling off the stage at a Foo Fighters show around 2015.

Grohl tends to his smoker, where the meats are cooked overnight before it being ready to be served. Courtesy of Hope the Mission

“When I got off tour, I had nothing to do but mess around with a [portable kitchen grill called] Big Green Egg that our bassist Nate [Mendel] got me,” he said.

Grohl watched a YouTube tutorial on how to make ribs “because that’s what’s on the Chili’s commercials,” he said, and then he began dabbling in the art of creating smoky, fall-off-the-bones meat.

“I was hooked,” he told the magazine.

He got the idea to start a one-man catering company called Backbeat BBQ while cooking for displaced people during 2019’s Malibu fires.

He also cooked up his sweetmeats for a Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fimd benefit event in 2019.

“I didn’t want to open a restaurant,” Grohl told Bon Appétit. “But I did want to pull up at a Slayer show or a Harley dealership or a church or the L.A. Food Bank benefit and cook. It’s kinda cool that I’m able to do that — and it’s f****ing fun!”

