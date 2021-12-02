Dave Grohl Covers Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’ And It’s A Wild' 70s Ride

We dare you not to be a Fanilow of Dave Grohl’s “Copacabana” cover.
The Foo Fighters frontman totally crushed his interpretation of Barry Manilow’s 1978 hit for his “Hanukkah Sessions” series with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin.
Watch the video here:
The sessions celebrate Jewish artists during the Festival of Lights.
Each day, the musicians release a new cover on the Foo Fighters’ YouTube channel, as they did in 2020.
So far, they’ve reworked Lisa Loeb’s “Stay” here:
“Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones here:
And “Jump” by Van Halen: