Dave Grohl Covers Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’ And It’s A Wild' 70s Ride

The Foo Fighters frontman wore a tux cut down to there in his reworking of the karaoke classic for his "Hanukkah Sessions" series with producer Greg Kurstin.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

We dare you not to be a Fanilow of Dave Grohl’s “Copacabana” cover.

The Foo Fighters frontman totally crushed his interpretation of Barry Manilow’s 1978 hit for his “Hanukkah Sessions” series with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin.

Watch the video here:

The sessions celebrate Jewish artists during the Festival of Lights.

Each day, the musicians release a new cover on the Foo Fighters’ YouTube channel, as they did in 2020.

So far, they’ve reworked Lisa Loeb’s “Stay” here:

“Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones here:

And “Jump” by Van Halen:

