Dave Grohl Covers Barry Manilow’s ‘Copacabana’ And It’s A Wild' 70s Ride

We dare you not to be a Fanilow of Dave Grohl’s “Copacabana” cover.

The Foo Fighters frontman totally crushed his interpretation of Barry Manilow’s 1978 hit for his “Hanukkah Sessions” series with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin.

Watch the video here:

The sessions celebrate Jewish artists during the Festival of Lights.

Each day, the musicians release a new cover on the Foo Fighters’ YouTube channel, as they did in 2020.

So far, they’ve reworked Lisa Loeb’s “Stay” here:

“Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones here: