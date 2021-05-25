Dave Grohl’s 4-Year-Old Daughter Had Adorably Funny Reaction To Paul McCartney

Consider it a little help from a friend.

Dave Grohl shared a very cute story about one of his daughters and Paul McCartney when he joined Jimmy Fallon to co-host “The Tonight Show” Monday.

The Foo Fighters frontman began his tale by sharing that he is a big Beatles fan, and that he learned how to play the guitar by strumming along to their albums as a kid.

The former Nirvana drummer also explained that, throughout the years, he’s become friends with McCartney — although when they first met, Grohl “freaked out” and admitted that even though he’s now close with the legendary musician, that feeling of awe “never wears off.”

“First thing I did was hide all The Beatles stuff!”



-Dave Grohl remembers when Paul McCartney came over to see his newborn daughter. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/WhV5xUYeNj — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 25, 2021

Grohl then said that around the time he had his third child, McCartney happened to be in town and wanted to meet Grohl’s new baby — which he did, after Grohl removed all of his Beatles memorabilia from his home.

And right before the Wings musician was about to head out, Grohl said McCartney had a sudden urge to play music.

Mark Davis via Getty Images Dave Grohl and Paul McCartney at The 57th Annual Grammy Awards in 2015.

“And he sat down and started playing ‘Lady Madonna’ on the piano in my living room,” Grohl said with a sense of wonderment.

“Then my daughter, Harper, who was 4 years old at the time, she runs into the kitchen, she gets a coffee cup, she fills it full of spare change and she puts it on the piano like a tip jar.”

Some Twitter users loved the adorable anecdote:

Tip jar! 🤣🤣🤣 — Ruth Floresca (@ruthfloresca) May 25, 2021

OMG Harper, that is so adorable and rad! So aware of a struggling musicians world at age 4. — SpringBun (@TigrisTheLynx) May 25, 2021

Even Dave Grohl’s 4yo daughter is cool



👏👏 Harper — Amy #HereRightMatters #FreeNavalny (@patton_amye) May 25, 2021

And although it seems that Harper has inherited her father’s sense of humor, the Grohls are by no means the only ones who can skillfully execute a joke.