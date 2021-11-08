Foo Fighters' Next Project Could Be A Real Horror Show

Dave Grohl is attempting to scare up interest in his newest project: a horror comedy starring himself and the other Foo Fighters.

Grohl announced Monday that the new scare flick, “Studio 666,” is set to be released in theaters on Feb. 25.

The film, which is based on a story Grohl devised, concerns the band’s attempts to record a new album in “an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history,” according to the project’s website.

“Once in the house, Dave Grohl finds himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band,” the film’s website continues.

In a press release, Grohl said that “after decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level … A full length feature horror comedy film.”

Grohl said the film has been in the works for two years and its goal is “to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS.”

