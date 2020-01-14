Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Grohl and his family attend "Yo Gabba Gabba! Live! There's A Party In My City" at Nokia L.A. Live on Nov. 27, 2010, in Los Angeles, California.

Dave Grohl may be a famous rockstar, but his home life is much tamer than you’d expect.

The Foo Fighters frontman and his wife, Jordyn Blum, have three daughters ― Violet, Harper and Ophelia. Over the years, he’s shared glimpses into his less rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle as a devoted dad ― from driving a minivan to listening to Katy Perry with his daughters.

In honor of his birthday, here are eight quotes about parenting from Grohl.

On How Kids Changed His Life

“I used to tour nine months out of the year. Now I don’t like being away from my kids for more than 12 days. It’s changed everything that I do.”

On How Family Affects His Songwriting

“When you have kids, you see life through different eyes. You feel love more deeply and are maybe a little more compassionate. It’s inevitable that that would make its way into your songwriting.”

On The Reality Of Having Children

“They control everything about our lives now.”

On His Children’s Music Taste

“The worst thing [my kids] impose on me is Katy Perry’s latest album ... Her music is a real test in terms of loyalty toward your kids.”

On His Morning Dad Routine

“My day starts at about 5:45. So I get up and I get in the shower and I get my act together. And then I gotta get them up out of bed. But then I gotta get the snack packs going. And while I get the snack packs going, they come into the kitchen, and I get the breakfast going. Once they’ve had breakfast, I get them dressed, and they get dressed. And I get the backpacks and the snack packs into my minivan. And then I get them in the minivan, and I sit in traffic for 45 minutes. And then I get them to school, and then I drive 45 minutes back to my house. And then I start my day.”

On Trying To Get His Kids To Like Rock

“I try to brainwash them with Beatles and Rolling Stones and stuff like that but at the end of the day, ‘it’s all about that bass.’”

On Perspective

“When you have a kid it opens up all these new channels of emotion and perspective.”

On His Kids’ Bond With His Bandmates’ Kids